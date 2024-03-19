Test supervisor Kim Jong-un says his country's “overwhelming military strength” is a “deterrent” against wars

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised artillery exercises on Monday (March 18, 2024) “with multiple super-large rocket launchers”, reported this Tuesday (19.mar) the state media KCNA.

Described as the “most powerful weapon in the world”, the equipment became the North Korean Army’s main means of attack.

According to the KCNAthe exercise with 600mm rocket launchers “aimed to prove the power and real war capabilities of the weapon system” from North Korea. The equipment “fully demonstrated their excellent artillery marksmanship and their ready and complete combat readiness”, completed the text.

Also according to state media, Kin Jong-un expressed a “strong will to completely eliminate the possibility of armed conflict and war and to firmly defend the peace, stability and sovereignty of the country, with overwhelming military force as a deterrent”.

In the assessment of the North Korean leader, “it is necessary to further convince enemies that if an armed conflict and war breaks out, they will never be able to avoid disastrous consequences”.

