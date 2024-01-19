North Korea, after hypersonic missiles, Kim moves on to nuclear weapons

There North Korea has decided to raise the bar even further clash with them United Statesafter i hypersonic missilesi now Kim Jong Un passed to submarine nuclear weapons. The decision to carry out the test was made in protest against this week's joint military exercises South Korea, United States and Japan, state media KCNA reported. The test involved the Haeil-5-23 system, which is the name of its underwater attack drones with nuclear capability. This was carried out by the think tank of Ministry of Defence in the waters off its eastern coast.

“There technique Of counterattack nuclear-based submarine of our army is further refined and its various maritime and underwater response actions will continue to deter hostile military maneuvers by US and allied ships,” the ministry said in a statement. The South Korean and Japanese ships organized this week joint exercises of three days until Wednesday. Together with the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson of the United States.

