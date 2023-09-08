The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of a “tactical nuclear attack submarine”. The North Korean media reported it, adding that the test took place on Wednesday and represents “the beginning of a new chapter for the strengthening of naval strength”.

The official Korean central news agency (KCNA) stressed that the submarine “would further strengthen the state’s nuclear deterrence both in terms of quality and quantity and is a giant step for regional and global peace and security”. The military vessel “will perform its combat mission as one of the main submarine offensive assets of North Korea’s naval force,” the KCNA added.

Arming the navy with nuclear weapons was “an urgent task of the times,” Kim said during his speech at the ceremony, announcing that the country plans to build more submarines, including a nuclear-powered one. Last month, Kim denounced the recent announcement by the United States, Japan and South Korea of ​​regular joint military exercises. The North Korean leader had said that the situation requires strengthening his country’s naval strength.