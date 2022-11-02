Home page politics

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (l) speaks during a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) in the President’s Office. © Uncredited/South Korea Presidential Office/dpa

North Korea has been testing missiles relentlessly since the beginning of the year. So also this week.

According to Japanese information, North Korea has again tested three ballistic missiles, one of which disappeared from radar over the Sea of ​​Japan. This was announced by the government in Tokyo on Thursday. She corrected initial statements that the first North Korean missile had flown over Japan again. There has been no damage in Japan from the missiles. Residents in some northeastern and central Japan prefectures had previously been asked to remain in their homes for safety.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the first missile was fired at around 7:40 a.m. local time. The potential trajectory could have sent the missile flying over Japan. But she disappeared from the radar over the Japan Sea. The reason for the disappearance from the radar is still under investigation, it said. On October 4, a North Korean missile flew over Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Korea’s repeated missile tests “unacceptable”. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently in Japan and wanted to fly to Seoul on Thursday evening (local time).

The new North Korean missile tests were seen in South Korea in response to the largest air force exercise by South Korean and US forces in several years. North Korea had accused the two countries of “reckless” military provocations and threatened countermeasures. The multi-day exercises in South Korea will continue until Friday. dpa