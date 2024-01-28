North Korea launched several cruise missiles from its east coast this Sunday, January 28, just four days after another launch from the west coast into the waters of the Yellow Sea, state media reported. The state press referred to them as submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM). In recent months, North Korea has tested a number of weapons including ballistic missile systems under development and an underwater drone.

North Korea tested its new strategic cruise missiles on Sunday, January 28, the second time in a week, which it referred to as submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM), state media reported on Monday.

The State news agency KCNA and the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper detailed that the missiles flew over the sea off the east coast of the country for 7,421 seconds and 7,445 seconds and reached an unspecified island target, indicating that the flight time exceeded two hours.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test of this type of missile, called “Pulhwasal-3-31,” which is identical to the strategic cruise missiles that North Korea said last week were in development.

Kim described the test as a success, the KCNA agency indicated:

“This is of strategic importance to carry out the plan to modernize the Army that aims to build a powerful naval force.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a submarine-launched cruise missile test with military officials at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on January 28, 2024. © Reuters/KCNA

The South Korean response

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), in the waters of the Shinpo port, confirmed this Sunday's launches and assured that they took place around 8:00 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT on Saturday).

“As we strengthen our monitoring and surveillance, our military has been coordinating closely with the United States to monitor for additional signs of North Korean provocations,” the JCS said in a statement sent to reporters.

North Korea assured last Thursday that the launch the day before was “the first test firing of the new Pulhwasal-3-31 strategic cruise missile, which is under development,” according to the state news agency KCNA.

In a brief statement in which it did not give more details about the projectile, the aforementioned media explained that “the test is a process of constant updating of the weapons system and a regular and mandatory activity” for national defense activities.

The North Korean regime also stated that the test “had no impact on the security of neighboring countries.” and it has nothing to do with the regional situation”, in reference to the escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula.

The Korean peninsula is experiencing a moment of high tension following the termination of the 2018 inter-Korean agreement aimed at reducing military presence and exercises in border areas, after Pyongyang carried out live-fire maneuvers near the western maritime border at the beginning of the month.

View of what appears to be a submarine-launched cruise missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 28, 2024. © Reuters/KCNA

Photographs from state media published on Monday, January 29 showed a missile launching into a cloudy sky from the waterfollowed by a column of smoke that obscures the type of platform from which the shot was fired.

North Korea's cruise missiles tend to be less controversial and are not explicitly banned in UN Security Council resolutions. But analysts have said that intermediate-range cruise missiles are no less of a threat than ballistic missiles and represent a sign of North Korea's weapons advance.

With EFE and Reuters