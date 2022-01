How did you feel about this matter?

Photo released by the official North Korean news agency (KCNA). Images show surface-to-surface tactical and cruise missile tests carried out on Tuesday and Thursday (25th and 27th).| Photo: KCNA/EFE

North Korea launched on Sunday (30) an alleged ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, according to the army of neighboring South Korea. Sunday (8 pm on Saturday in Brasília time) and would have originated in the province of Jagang, located on the border with China, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The device would be a medium-range missile, the largest tested by North Korea since 2017, according to Reuters. Japan’s Defense Ministry, which also detected the launch, said it was a ballistic missile and was continuing to collect information from ships in the region.

This is the seventh round of North Korean missile launches in January alone, amid stalled denuclearization talks between the North Korean regime and the United States. Prior to the launch detected this Sunday, two short-range, apparently ballistic missiles were fired last Thursday (27), cruise missiles from the interior of the country on Tuesday (25), in addition to other missile launch records. ballistic and hypersonic since the beginning of the year.

Pyongyang recently threatened a possible resumption of its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, saying it is considering resuming all its “temporarily suspended actions” in the field of defense.