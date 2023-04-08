North Korea announced this Saturday that it re-tested its nuclear submarine drone capable of generating radioactive tsunamis.and stated that it verified the reliability of the system and its “deadly” attack capacity.

Pyongyang tested its weapon named “Haeil-2” (Tsunami-2 in Korean) between April 4 and 7, as reported this Saturday by the North Korean state agency KCNA, in a new weapons test which coincides with the great military maneuvers that Seoul and Washington are carrying out these days on the Korean peninsula.

This is the third test announced by the Kim Jong-un regime since last March 24 he reported for the first time the existence of this new type of weapon, which he called “Haeil-1” in those previous tests.

The drone was launched from a port in the northeastern province of South Hamyong, traced an “oval figure-eight” trajectory for 71 hours “simulating a distance of 1,000 kilometers” in the Sea of ​​Japan (called the Sea of ​​Japan). East in both Koreas) and detonated a dummy warhead in the target area, according to the KCNA.

(You can read: North Korea tests underwater drone to generate radioactive tsunamis)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a nuclear weapons project at an unknown location in North Korea. Photo: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

As a result of the test, “the reliability and lethal attack capacity of the strategic submarine system were perfectly verified”said the North Korean state agency.

This new weapon system “It is essential to deter the evolution of various enemy military actions, eliminating threats and defending the People’s Democratic Republic of

Korea (official name of North Korea), and will become the top military potential of our armed forces“added the KCNA.

The state agency also released photos of the test, which show a device similar to a torpedo moving underwater and an underwater explosion.

The test comes after Seoul reported yesterday that Pyongyang did not respond to regular phone calls made through civil and military lines of communication.

It also comes as South Korea and the United States conduct joint military exercises, which in recent days have included anti-submarine tests and the deployment of B-52 strategic bombers.

(Keep reading: North Korea confirms missile launch that could reach the US.)

North Korea revealed on March 24 its first test with the new submarine nuclear system, and on March 28 announced a new test with it to verify its “reliability and safety.”

Some experts have questioned whether Pyongyang could already have such a weapon in operational condition, that it would be capable of generating a radioactive tsunami to hit enemy fleets and ports.

EFE