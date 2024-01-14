North Korean state media reported on Sunday that Pyongyang's latest test was of a new solid-fueled hypersonic missile.

The Korean Central News Agency said that the medium-range missile was launched on Sunday without posing a security threat to neighboring countries.

The agency added that the aim of this launch is to test the capabilities of the new high-thrust engines of the multi-stage, solid-fueled missiles in addition to the hypersonic warheads, which are of the medium-range type.