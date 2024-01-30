The official North Korean Central News Agency said that the Hwasal-2 missile was launched towards the West Sea on Tuesday.

The agency added that the exercise aimed to verify the army's “rapid counterattack posture” in addition to improving its “strategic strike capability.”

She noted that the launch “did not have any negative impact on the security” of neighboring countries.

This month, Pyongyang conducted tests of what it called an “underwater nuclear weapons system,” in addition to a solid-fueled hypersonic ballistic missile and a new generation of strategic cruise missiles.

Tests of cruise missiles flying in the atmosphere are not subject to the sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, unlike ballistic missiles that rely on space missile technology.

Cruise missiles operate with jet propulsion and fly at a lower altitude than ballistic missiles, making them more difficult to detect and intercept.

Despite the sanctions imposed by the United Nations, Seoul and Washington accuse North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of supplying weapons to Russia, suggesting that this is being done in exchange for technical assistance from Moscow for Pyongyang's emerging program to launch spy satellites.

Pyongyang's weapons test comes amid a sharp deterioration in inter-Korean relations after Kim declared that “the South” is his country's main enemy.