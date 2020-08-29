North Korea has used YouTube for the first time to possibly transmit encrypted messages to its intelligence officers overseas. Pyongyang suspected this of the South Korean agency Yonghap.

The suspicious video was posted on the Pyongyang Radio Youtube page. On it, the speaker reads a text in Korean, which, in particular, says: “The task for the review of information technologies of the university of distance learning for the staff of expedition No. 719.” Then she repeats the phrases several times: “number 23 on page 564, number 19 on page 479”.

“This is the first time that Pyongyang has used a global video sharing platform to send encoded messages,” the report says.

At 05:00 Moscow time, the video was watched 2.5 thousand times.

In early July, the media reported on the discovery of a secret nuclear facility in North Korea. American researchers believed that the photographs from Planet Labs showed an active scientific facility, which is likely to produce nuclear warheads. However, later, the Daily NK, citing a military source, explained that it was a military school.