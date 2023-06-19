Monday, June 19, 2023
North Korea | Strong criticism in North Korea for the failed launch of an intelligence satellite

June 19, 2023
A North Korean satellite and its launch vehicle fell into the sea shortly after launch.

North Korea The Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party has strongly criticized the failed launch of a reconnaissance satellite, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reports.

According to the Central Committee meeting report, the ruling party has criticized the officials responsible for the May launch and demanded an investigation to find out the serious failure. According to the Central Committee, the officials had prepared the satellite launch irresponsibly.

A North Korean satellite and its launch vehicle fell into the sea shortly after launch without reaching orbit.

South Korea has recently said that it managed to raise a large part of a launch vehicle from the sea.

