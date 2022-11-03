North Korea still launches missiles towards Japan: new intercontinental missile tested

North Korea does not stop launching missiles: after getting closer than ever before to the coasts of South Korea, today Pyongyang has attempted to launch what appears to be a new type of ICBM. An attempt that would not be successful, as declared by the Japanese and South Korean authorities, increasingly on alert for the military activity of the Kim Jong-Un regime. The ICBM (Intercontinental ballistic missile) would have sank just 750 kilometers from the start, stopping in the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan. The long-range missile, launched from the outskirts of Pyongyang around 7.40 this morning, reached an altitude of about 2,000 kilometers, according to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, before disappearing from radar about 1,100 kilometers off the coast of Japan. . “North Korea’s ICBM launch is assumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said. According to reports from military sources to the South Korean press, the missile crashed after the detachment of the propellant and warhead stages.

In addition to the ICBM, Pyongyang today launched two other missiles, all between 7.30 and 9 am local time. A sharp reduction from yesterday, when 25 missiles were launched in a single day, a record for North Korea. Pyongyang said the launches are a response to the joint military exercises of South Korea and the United States. The Vigilant Storm exercise, the largest in the history of the South Korean peninsula with the participation of 240 warplanes, will end tomorrow.