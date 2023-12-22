Jeffrey Lewis, an independent nuclear expert, said that North Korea has put a second nuclear reactor into service at the Yongbyon facility north of the capital, Pyeongyang.

Lewis, a well-known nuclear enrichment expert, wrote on the X platform late Thursday: “I think North Korea's (experimental light water reactor) is likely now operational, which could allow North Korea to add 10 kilograms, or 20 kilograms of plutonium, or more, annually for its nuclear weapons.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Thursday that increased activity “consistent with the introduction of the light water reactor into service” had been detected in Yongbyon.

The agency explained that the release of warm water is an indication that the reactor “has reached the level of nuclear importance.”

Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, renewed talk that North Korea's nuclear program represents a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

He added that the operation of the light water reactor is “very unfortunate.”