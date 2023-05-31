“The new space rocket Chiulima-1 crashed in the West Sea,” the agency said, quoting the National Aeronautics Development Administration, the Korean name for the Yellow Sea..

She added that the missile “lost its momentum due to a defect in the engine of the second layer, after the first layer separated during a normal flight.”“.

It explained that this failure was due “to the lack of reliability and stability of the new type engine system applied to the Ciulima-1 space rocket and to the unstable nature of the fuel used.”“.

The Aviation Administration said that it “will conduct an in-depth investigation into the dangerous defects that were discovered during the launch of the satellite, and will take urgent scientific and technological measures to overcome them, and will conduct a second launch as soon as possible by conducting various partial tests.”“.

On Tuesday, North Korea confirmed its intention to launch a satellite for military espionage purposes “to confront the dangerous military moves of the United States and its followers.”“.

Japanese officials said Monday that Pyongyang had told them it would launch a satellite starting this week, warning that they believe Kim Jong-un’s regime is in fact planning to test a ballistic missile in defiance of international sanctions imposed on it..