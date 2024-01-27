Sunday, January 28, 2024
North Korea | South Korean Armed Forces: North Korea launched several cruise missiles

January 27, 2024
According to South Korea, the missiles were launched at sea near North Korea's Sinpo area on Sunday at eight in the morning local time.

North Korea has launched several cruise missiles again, South Korea's military says.

According to South Korea, the missiles were launched at sea near North Korea's Sinpo area on Sunday at eight in the morning local time.

Previously this week, North Korea tested the Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles under development in the Yellow Sea.

The situation between the Koreas has tightened significantly in recent months.

Recommended

