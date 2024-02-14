North Korea | South Korean Armed Forces: North Korea again launched several cruise missiles

Earlier this week, North Korea announced that it had tested a new guidance system for a rocket launcher.

North Korea launched several cruise missiles near the country's east coast again on Wednesday morning, according to the South Korean military.

South Korea's military said it was closely analyzing the sightings of the cruise missiles together with US intelligence officials. South Korea also said it would strengthen surveillance and monitor possible further actions by North Korea.

The UN has not banned North Korea from testing cruise missiles, unlike ballistic missiles.

Earlier this week, North Korea announced that it had tested a new guidance system for a rocket launcher.

The cruise missile launches have made experts suspect that North Korea is testing weapons before sending them to Russia.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened their relations in recent months. The leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un met the president of Russia Vladimir Putin face to face during his visit to Russia last September, which lasted just under a week.