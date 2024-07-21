North Korea | South Korea responds to the garbage balls by increasing propaganda broadcasts to the North

North Korea|North Korea has already sent nearly 2,000 balloons loaded with garbage and feces to the South.

South Korea plans to increase propaganda broadcasts on the North Korean border in response to its northern neighbor’s junkball broadcasts. The country’s armed forces announced on Sunday that balloons sent by North Korea have again been spotted in the air near Gyeonggi province. As a result, South Korea announced that it would immediately restart propaganda broadcasts with loud voices.

Since May, North Korea has sent nearly 2,000 balloons loaded with garbage and feces to the South. It has justified the broadcasts by saying that activists in South Korea have sent balloons loaded with propaganda to the North.

Debris balls have disrupted air traffic in South Korea.

of South Korea the propaganda has angered North Korea, which has previously threatened to fire on its southern neighbor’s loudmouths if the broadcasts continue. Loudspeaker propaganda has been in use since the Korean War.

In addition, isolated North Korea fears that its citizens will increasingly get their hands on South Korean movies, TV series and music, which are sent to the North on memory sticks.

According to South Korean information, at least one North Korean has been executed as punishment for possessing entertainment from the southern neighbor.