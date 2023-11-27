North Korea | South Korea: North Korea arms the border

North Korea on Monday accused South Korea of ​​violating the inter-Korean military agreement by holding joint military exercises with the United States.

North Korea has brought soldiers and heavy weapons to the border with South Korea, reports the news agency Yonhap on Monday, based on information provided by the South Korean armed forces.

According to the South Korean armed forces, North Korea appears to be re-establishing border guard posts in the inter-Korean demilitarized zone, which were destroyed in connection with the inter-Korean military agreement in 2018.

Agreement was made to ease tensions and prevent accidental incidents at one of the world’s most heavily policed ​​borders.

In connection with the agreement, both parties, among other things, blew up 10 of their 11 border guard stations.

Now, according to the South Korean armed forces, heavily armed North Korean soldiers have been seen in several places repairing old border posts.

North Korea announced on Thursday that it would stop abiding by the military agreement.

It justified its decision by saying that South Korea had suspended part of the agreement a day earlier because North Korea had launched a spy satellite into space.

North Korea announced on Monday that it will continue launching satellites, the country’s state news agency KCNA reports, based on a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, North Korea’s foreign ministry criticized the joint statement sent by the United States, South Korea and eight other countries last week condemning the launch of a North Korean satellite.

The joint statement said that using ballistic missile technology to launch the satellite was against several UN Security Council resolutions.

According to North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the satellite is a “legal and just way” for the country to defend itself and monitor “serious military activities carried out by the United States and its Followers”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned against appealing to UN Security Council resolutions regarding North Korea’s activities.