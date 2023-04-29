Harsh attack by Kim Yo-jong, powerful sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, against US President Joe Biden. The declarations of the tenant of the White House on the fact that a possible nuclear aggression by North Korea would bring about the end of Kim’s regime are targeted. Statements that Kim Jong-un called “nonsense”, made by “a person of advanced age”.

“The more determined enemies are to carry out nuclear warfare exercises and deploy nuclear capabilities in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the more strongly we will exercise our right to self-defense in direct proportion,” Kim Jong-un’s sister said again, warning that in response to new agreement between the United States and Seoulwhich involves the deployment of nuclear submarines, North Korea’s nuclear deterrent “will be brought to further perfection.”

Commenting on Washington’s declaration, announced by Joe Biden and Yoon Suk yeol during the South Korean president’s visit to the White House, Kim said that this will have the “sole result of exposing peace and security in Northeast Asia and in the world to greater dangers”.