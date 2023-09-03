North Korea carried out this Saturday, September 2, a new “tactical nuclear attack simulation”, according to its official agency. The stated goal: respond to military exercises conducted jointly by South Korea and the United States, and “warn enemies of the danger of nuclear war.”

A few days after launching a missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, North Korea launched another show of force. According to KNCA, the official agency of the North Korean regime, Pyongyang carried out another “tactical nuclear attack simulation” on Saturday, September 2, firing two cruise missiles equipped with dummy atomic warheads into the Yellow Sea.

“A firing maneuver for a simulated tactical nuclear strike was carried out early on the morning of September 2 to warn enemies of the danger of nuclear war,” KCNA announced. “Two long-range strategic cruise missiles with dummy nuclear warheads were launched” from the west coast of North Korea, the agency added.

The KCNA said the operation was a response to the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises, held jointly for 11 days by South Korea and the United States until August 31, which it called “confrontation hysteria.”

“Exaggerated” Claims

The South Korean General Staff announced on Saturday that an unknown number of cruise missiles had been fired at around 4 a.m. local time (1900 GMT on Friday) into the Yellow Sea. A spokesman for the General Staff, however, called Pyongyang’s claims of simulated nuclear attacks “exaggerated.”

On Thursday, the North Korean regime had already claimed that it had carried out two launches of short-range ballistic missiles as part of another “tactical nuclear attack simulation”.

The exercises between the United States and South Korea routinely arouse the ire of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s regime, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion of his country.

According to Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Seoul’s Ewha University, the latest announcements from North Korea “suggest that the Kim regime is desperate to intimidate an increasingly powerful South Korea, particularly through its strengthened alliance with Washington.

“Pyongyang’s rhetoric goes well beyond the logic of deterrence, probably to bolster its domestic political legitimacy, which is a worrying sign for inter-Korean relations,” Leif-Eric Easley told AFP.

Cho Han-bum, a researcher at the Korean Institute for National Unification, said Pyongyang’s launches this weekend were aimed at demonstrating its ability to attack both South Korea and its allies. “North Korea is acting on its own plan, which is to attack major military installations on the Korean peninsula and US bases in Japan at the same time,” he explained.

According to him, “the essential point” to remember about these shows of force “is that North Korea intends to retaliate against South Korea and the United States with nuclear operations units and not with conventional weapons.”

With AFP