Dressed in a cream-colored uniform and surrounded by his closest military advisers, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed his latest “suicide drone” program which the regime has been working on for months.

The Central News Agency of North Korea (KCNA) on Monday released a series of photos – dated August 24 – showing Kim using binoculars to witness military maneuvers involving two white drones in which these unmanned flying devices destroy several K-2 model tanks.

It’s the first time that Pyongyang reveals images of these “suicide drones” since Kim ordered the implementation of this program three years ago as part of a military development strategy.

Several experts consulted by this newspaper agree that the decision to communicate the existence of these drones is intended to send signals to the West about the various ranges of attack capabilities that North Korea has been acquiring in the event of an open conflict with the West.

The report may have been directed in part at Russia, which has reportedly imported a large number of attack drones from Iran and may be interested in importing North Korean drones at some point in the future.

“The latest report on North Korean drones appears to be aimed at showing that the country is on track with its plan to develop such an aerial vehicle, and also to flaunt North Korea’s diverse range of attack capabilities. It is also possible that the report was partly aimed at Russia, which has reportedly imported a large number of attack drones from Iran and may be interested in importing North Korean drones at some point in the future,” Rachel Minyoung Lee, regional affairs manager and senior analyst at the Austria-based Open Nuclear Network, explained to EL TIEMPO.

However, these same analysts agree that, although this is new evidence that Kim has been modernizing his army, It still lacks the cutting-edge development that other countries like South Korea have.with whom there has been growing tension for years.

The North Korean leader declared after witnessing these military maneuvers that “it is necessary to develop and produce more suicide drones”as well as “strategic reconnaissance and multiple attack drones,” according to the North Korean state agency.

The goal, according to the North Koreans, is for North Korea’s growing fleet of drones to be “used at different ranges to attack any enemy targets on land and sea.” EvenKim said his country will seek to “introduce artificial intelligence technology into the development of drones.”

For South Korean intelligence services and analysts, it remains uncertain. the true capacity that these drones have and, in particular, how North Korea managed to acquire the components necessary to develop them despite international sanctions that severely restrict trade with this country.

North Korea's military exercises with its drones. Photo:EFE

What are suicide drones and what are the specific features of the ones displayed by North Korea?

According to Marss, a company that develops military surveillance equipment, Suicide or kamikaze drones are also known as “loitering munitions.” “They are similar to precision missiles and unmanned aerial systems, but with some differences. Unlike missiles, a kamikaze drone is capable of hovering over an airspace – known as loitering – for a long period of time before reaching a target.”

These drones usually have a built-in missile that is intended to detonate during engagement. During the war in Ukraine, for example, both the Russian and Ukrainian armies have used such drones.

In theory, they have the advantage of being relatively affordable and effective against a wide range of targets, and of having a relatively high combat radius. However, we do not know how good the North Korean prototypes are.

An analysis of the British chain BBC It says, for example, that These devices are effective in distracting air defense systems because they are usually fast and agile. “Shooting down drones can be difficult when they are sent in large numbers or ‘swarms,’” the outlet said.

The manufacturing cost of these drones is relatively low for the weapons industry, making them ideal for later crashing into ground targets. The Iranian drones that Russia uses in Ukraine cost around $20,000, for example.

In the North Korean case, Tianran Xu, an analyst at Open Nuclear Network, explained to this newspaper that, although it is not known for certain which drones North Korea has, The ones Kim showed off resemble the Russian Lances drones and the Israeli Harop/Harpy.

“The Lancet is one of Russia’s most effective drones in its invasion of Ukraine, and the Harpy/Harop type drones have a wide range of applications and many countries have adopted their design. Both drones are based on mature and proven designs. In theory, they have the advantage of being relatively affordable and effective against a wide range of targets, and having a relatively high combat radius. However, we don’t know how good the North Korean prototypes are,” Xu said.

“The suicide drone that resembles the Harop can fly more than 1,000 kilometers,” said Cho Sang-keun, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, in statements to the AFP agency.

Kim Jong Un attends drone tests with his military advisers. Photo:AFP. KCNA

How could North Korea have obtained these drones?

North Korea may have acquired the Israeli technology from Russia, which in turn obtained it from Iran. Tehran, for its part, may have obtained it through hacking or theft from Israel.

“North Korea has been working on UAV (drone) technology for years and is adept at acquiring or procuring military technology through a variety of means despite sanctions. This could include technical information acquired abroad or through cyber espionage/theft, illicit procurement networks, and even covert cooperation with friendly states,” Jenny Town, director of the Korea program at the Stimson Center, told EL TIEMPO.

Town, however, agrees with other experts that, for now, we only have information about this through the photographs released by North Korea. “More information is needed to really understand the capabilities and intent of what North Korea has just revealed,” Town said.

File photo of Kim Jong Un. Photo:AFP / Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia

How advanced are North Korean drones and what are South Korea and its allies doing?

Analyst Tianran Xu, analyzing between the lines of Kim Jong Un’s speech, concluded that, for the moment, North Korea does not appear to be actively incorporating artificial intelligence into its dronessomething that other countries have been doing for some time now. We will seek to “introduce artificial intelligence technology in the development of drones,” said the leader of the regime.

“KCNA itself claimed that ‘drones of various types successfully identified and destroyed designated targets after flying along different pre-set routes.’ Pre-set routes imply that there is no need to plan/change the flight path on their own, nor reorient the targeting, but according to KCNA the drones could identify and attack targets on their own, which is already a big step for North Korea,” Xu added.

In that sense, South Korea and its allies have already implemented a number of measures to address the challenges that such drones would pose in the event of a conflict.

“There is a wide range of countermeasures and more are being developed. In general, these solutions focus on laser-guided anti-aircraft rockets, interceptor drones and electronic countermeasures and microwave weapons (to disable drones). The difficulty would be to track these small targets in a timely manner and once their flight paths are being monitored, the most suitable countermeasures could be chosen,” the analyst said.

He added: “South Korea enjoys absolute technological superiority, so North Korean drones are far from being a game-changer. Rather, they are a sign that North Korea is watching and following trends.”

Carlos Jose Reyes

International Sub-Editor

THE TIME