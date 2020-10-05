An intercontinental ballistic missile from North Korea has been spotted on the outskirts of Pyongyang. US and South Korean security agencies reported that Kim Jong Un placed the missile with four mobile launchers in the city’s outer limits. It is feared that it will be displayed in the parade to be held on the 75th Foundation Day of the Korean Workers Party on 10 October.Senior South Korean officials have stated that this missile is larger than the missile tested in 2017. We believe this missile will be displayed in the parade to be held on 10 October. In 2017, North Korea test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwaseong-15.

Secret submarine will also be launched

There is a lot of speculation about North Korea’s missile. It is also being said that North Korea cannot develop this ICBM missile without the help of any other country. Intelligence officials have also stated that North Korea may also display a new submarine during the parade.

This missile is more dangerous

Defense analysts say that so far North Korea has only liquid fuel-based missiles that take time to prepare and cannot be left in a ready-to-launch state. While solid fuel missiles can be refueled, they can also be launched quickly. Detecting them is also difficult to eliminate.

Demonstrating power before presidential election

It is believed that North Korea may show power before the presidential elections in the US in November. For this, the army of the country has started practice. This preparation can be seen in Pyongyang’s satellite photographs. From the activities taking place in Yongbyon, it can be assumed that North Korea is working on uranium.