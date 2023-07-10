North Korea has condemned a “US plan” to launch a nuclear-armed submarine into waters off the Korean Peninsula. This creates a situation that makes a nuclear conflict more realistic, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reports on Monday.

According to the KCNA, the introduction of strategic American nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula represents a serious threat to peace and blatant nuclear blackmail against North Korea and other countries in the region.

According to KCNA, US reconnaissance aircraft recently violated North Korea’s airspace in the east of the country. The state news agency quoted an unnamed spokesman for the North Korean Defense Ministry. “There is no guarantee that there will not be a shocking incident in which a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft is shot down over the East Sea,” the spokesman said.

A US nuclear-powered submarine armed with cruise missiles entered the port of Busan in South Korea last month. In April, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden agreed in Washington to further improve “the regular visibility of strategic assets” on the Korean peninsula. This includes the deployment of a US Navy submarine armed with nuclear weapons. A timetable for such a visit was not given at the time.