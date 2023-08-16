How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Kim Jong-un’s regime has officially pronounced for the first time on the entry into the country of American soldier Travis King | Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korea officially spoke for the first time about the entry into the country of American soldier Travis King, who crossed the border between the Koreas on July 18.

According to a statement released by the state news agency KCNA on Wednesday (16 local time), King would have said that he deliberately entered North Korean territory with the aim of seeking refuge in the country ruled by dictator Kim Jong-un.

The soldier entered North Korea during a civilian visit to the Joint Security Area on the border between the two Koreas. Believing that King may have intentionally made the crossing, the United States refused to classify him as a prisoner of war.

According to the KCNA statement, King “was held in check by on-duty Korean People’s Army soldiers by deliberately invading the DPRK side [República Popular Democrática da Coreia]”.

“According to an investigation by a relevant body of the DPRK, Travis King admitted that he illegally invaded the territory of the DPRK. During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come to the DPRK because he harbored resentment against inhuman mistreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army,” reported KCNA, which added that the soldier “expressed his willingness to seek refuge in the DPRK or in a third country, saying he was disillusioned with unequal American society.”

In an interview with CNN, a US defense official said the country could not confirm the KCNA information and that the US government was working to bring King back.

“The Department of Defense’s top priority is bringing Private King home, and we are working through all available channels to achieve that goal,” the official said.