North Korea stated this Wednesday (22) that it obtained photos of the United States military bases on the island of Guam, in the Pacific Ocean, recorded by its first spy satellite, which it launched this Tuesday (21), aboard a rocket. space.

The state news agency KCNA reported that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un saw “photos of Anderson Air Base, the port of Apra (where a naval base is located) and other areas of important American troop enclaves, taken from the sky over the island of Guam.”

Kim reportedly saw the images during his visit to the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) general control center in Pyongyang, where he was told that the Malligyong-1 satellite will officially begin operations on December 1 after undergoing testing and adjustments over the next few days.

A KCNA published a photo of Kim visiting the aforementioned center in the company of the deputy director of the Department of Munitions Industry, Kim Jong-sik, one of the main figures in the North Korean missile program, and another photo of the facilities in which only panels of control that were blurred before publication.

For its part, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) explained in a statement that, after carefully analyzing its trajectory and other factors, it estimates that “the satellite appears to be in orbit”, although it added that “to determine whether the satellite is operating normally will take some time as additional analysis will be required.”

If the regime’s claims are true, North Korean surveillance capabilities would have taken a significant leap with the deployment of this satellite, which would now allow it to detect, for example, troop movements in Northeast Asia at different times, since the device, located in a polar orbit, would make more than one complete revolution around the Earth each day.

Kim highlighted the importance of monitoring US movements and recalled that in recent hours Washington has mobilized both the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and the submarine USS Santa Fe, integrated into the same strike group, in the south of the peninsula as part of the deterrence mechanism. established with Seoul.

The North Korean marshal also stressed the “need to launch several more reconnaissance satellites, placing them in different orbits and operating them in a practical and combined way”, according to the state agency. (With EFE agency)