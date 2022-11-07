By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Monday its recent missile launches were simulated attacks on South Korea and the United States as the two countries carry out a “dangerous war exercise”, while South Korea said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast.

Last week, North Korea tested several missiles, including hundreds of artillery shells at sea and a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as South Korea and the United States conducted six-day air exercises that ended in Saturday.

The North Korean military said the “Vigilant Storm” exercises were an “open provocation intended to intentionally increase tension” and “a dangerous warfare exercise of a highly aggressive nature”.

The North Korean Army said it carried out activities simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to “crush the enemies’ persistent war hysteria”.

The series of missile launches included the most ever recorded in a single day, and comes amid a record year of missile tests by nuclear-armed North Korea.

South Korean and US officials also said Pyongyang had made technical preparations to test a nuclear device, the first time it had done so since 2017.

Senior diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea spoke by phone on Sunday and condemned recent tests, including the “reckless” launch of a missile that landed off the coast of South Korea last week, according to a statement. of the US Department of State.

An official with South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday that a South Korean ship had recovered wreckage believed to be part of a North Korean short-range ballistic missile (SRBM). It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters.