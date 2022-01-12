The North Korean press announced on Tuesday (11) that the regime tested a hypersonic missile the day before that hit a target located “1,000 kilometers” away and that the test was presided over by North Korean dictator Kim Jong. -un, who hadn’t seen a weapons trial in almost two years.

According to the Rodong newspaper, the missile’s hypersonic warhead “resumed” its trajectory after traveling 600 kilometers and “performed a sharp turn maneuver of 240 kilometers” before “hitting the target in waters 1,000 kilometers” from the launch point. in the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea by the Koreans).

The report adds that Kim Jong-un “observed the hypersonic missile test carried out at the National Academy of Defense Sciences”, marking the first time the North Korean leader has been present at a missile test since March 2020.

Photos published by Rodong show Kim following the test at a control center installed inside a large vehicle in the company of Jo Yong-won, who along with the dictator is one of the five members of the Workers’ Party’s leadership.

The text adds that “the test was aimed at the final verification of the general technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapons system” and that, thanks to the test, “the excellent maneuverability of the hypersonic glider combat unit was confirmed more clearly”.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean military described North Korea’s launch as a ballistic missile that traveled about 700 kilometers and reached a maximum speed of about Mach 10 (10 times the speed of sound).