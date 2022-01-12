<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11222422\/coreia-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11222422\/coreia-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11222422\/coreia-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11222422\/coreia-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11222422\/coreia-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11222422\/coreia-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">South Koreans in Seoul watch news about North Korea's missile launch<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/JEON HEON-KYUN<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">The North Korean press announced on Tuesday (11) that the regime tested a hypersonic missile the day before that hit a target located "1,000 kilometers" away and that the test was presided over by North Korean dictator Kim Jong. -un, who hadn't seen a weapons trial in almost two years.<\/p><p tabindex="0">According to the Rodong newspaper, the missile\u2019s hypersonic warhead \u201cresumed\u201d its trajectory after traveling 600 kilometers and \u201cperformed a sharp turn maneuver of 240 kilometers\u201d before \u201chitting the target in waters 1,000 kilometers\u201d from the launch point. in the Sea of \u200b\u200bJapan (called the East Sea by the Koreans).<\/p><p tabindex="0">The report adds that Kim Jong-un "observed the hypersonic missile test carried out at the National Academy of Defense Sciences", marking the first time the North Korean leader has been present at a missile test since March 2020.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Photos published by Rodong show Kim following the test at a control center installed inside a large vehicle in the company of Jo Yong-won, who along with the dictator is one of the five members of the Workers' Party's leadership.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The text adds that "the test was aimed at the final verification of the general technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapons system" and that, thanks to the test, "the excellent maneuverability of the hypersonic glider combat unit was confirmed more clearly".<\/p><p tabindex="0">Earlier in the day, the South Korean military described North Korea's launch as a ballistic missile that traveled about 700 kilometers and reached a maximum speed of about Mach 10 (10 times the speed of sound).<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#North #Korea #tested #hypersonic #missile #presence #Kim #Jongun
