The North Korean regime announced this Tuesday (21), through the country’s news agency KCNA, which successfully placed a military spy satellite called Malligyong-1 into orbit. The launch was supervised by the country’s dictator, Kim Jong-un, who stated that the satellite “will improve the military capacity” of the North Koreans in the face of “threats” from their rivals. The regime has also said it plans to launch more spy satellites in the future.

The launch was condemned by the United States, Japan and South Korea, which considered it a “blatant violation” of United Nations (UN) sanctions and a “serious threat to regional and global security”. The UN prohibits North Korea from carrying out satellite launches, saying they are “covers for testing missile technology”.

The spy satellite was transported by a rocket that flew over international waters off the west coast of the Korean peninsula and then the Japanese island of Okinawa, towards the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese government issued a missile warning for Okinawa, urging residents to take refuge in safe locations.

The spy satellite is one of the military assets coveted by Kim Jong-un, who wants to “modernize” his weapons systems to face what he calls “escalating threats from the United States”. North Korea attempted to launch a spy satellite on two previous occasions this year, but both launches failed due to technical problems.

South Korean officials said the delay for the North Koreans to launch a new satellite was likely because of their waiting for technological help from Russia, which is expected to be used in the country’s spy satellite launch program right now. North Korea and Russia, two adversaries of the United States that are increasingly isolated in the world, have made great efforts to expand their relations in recent months.

In September, Kim traveled to the Russian Far East to meet with President Vladimir Putin and visit Russian military facilities, sparking intense speculation about an arms deal between the two countries. The alleged deal involves North Korea supplying conventional weapons to replenish Russia’s ammunition stocks depleted in its war with Ukraine. In return, the Pyongyang regime seeks Russian help to enhance its nuclear and other military programs.

During Kim’s visit to Russia, Putin told state media that his country would “help” North Korea build satellites, saying the North Korean dictator “shows great interest in rocket technology.”

Since last year, North Korea has carried out a hundred missile tests in an attempt to establish a credible arsenal of nuclear weapons aimed at the United States and its allies. In response, the United States and South Korea have expanded their periodic military exercises, which include American strategic assets such as long-range bombers, a nuclear submarine and aircraft carriers.