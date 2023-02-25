According to the North Korean government, the military exercise demonstrated the country’s ability to carry out a “nuclear combat”

North Korea said this Friday (24.Feb.2023) it had tested 4 cruise missiles “Hwasal-2” towards the East Korean Sea. The tests were carried out in the area of ​​Kim Chaek City, North Hamgyong Province. read the full of the press release (315 KB, in English)

The purpose of the military exercise, according to the country’s state news agency, Rodong Sinmunwas to demonstrate the “nuclear fighting force war posture” of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; in addition to “reaffirm the reliability of the weapons system”.

“The 4 strategic cruise missiles accurately hit the predefined target in the East Korean Sea”, described the statement. The North Korean government also spoke about the “satisfaction” of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea with the results of the military exercises.

A cruise missile is a guided projectile capable of carrying explosive payloads. South Korea did not comment on the neighboring country’s statement.

The announcement comes after the United States, South Korea and Japan held missile defense exercises this week on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the US to stop sending weapons to the region. He also requested that joint military exercises be stopped.