The North Korean agency said that tests were carried out between March 21 and 23 and that neighboring countries were not affected.

North Korea said this Thursday (23.Mar.2023) that it has carried out tests with a new ballistic drone system for underwater attack. According to the North Korean government, the weapon has nuclear capability and is capable of triggering a radioactive tsunami in “super scale”. The information is from the state news agency KCNA.

According to the agency, the exercises began on Tuesday (21st March) and ended on Thursday. The Central Military Commission of the WPK (Workers’ Party of North Korea, for its acronym in English) was the one who commanded the tests with the supervision of North Korean President Kim Jong-Un.

The weapon, called “Haeil”, began development in 2012 by North Korea’s Defense Scientific Research Institute. The target of the drone system are submerged areas with the aim of causing a “radioactive tsunami […] by means of an underwater explosion” to destroy “adversarial groups and their main operational ports”.

Also according to the North Korean agency, the weaponry can be transported by a ship and used on any coast or sea port.

The North Korean army would also have tested cruise missiles, weapons to release explosives over long distances and with high precision. The state agency stated that none of the military exercises “had a negative impact on the security of neighboring countries” from North Korea.

The agency further stated that the “intentional, persistent and provocative war exercises” of the United States and South Korea have brought North Korea’s military and political situation to a head “irreversibly dangerous point”.

On March 2, 2023, the South Korean and US armies announced that they would hold joint military exercises for 11 days, which began on March 13, 2023. announcement oficial (225 KB, in English).

Military cooperation between Seoul and Washington is not new. On January 2, 2023, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol he said that the country was in discussion with the United States regarding the possibility of carrying out joint exercises with nuclear assets.

On February 17, 2023, Kim Jong-Un’s government threatened the United States and South Korea if the countries continue to hold joint military exercises.

In a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, the North Korean foreign ministry said it would take action “unprecedented” against the two nations.

“Should the US and South Korea carry out their already announced plan for military exercises which North Korea, with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for a war of aggression, they will face unprecedentedly strong and persistent reactions.”said the North Korean statement.