North Korea has presented to society this week a new device for its war machine: it is a “tactical nuclear attack submarine”, which will be deployed in a squadron under the command that patrols in waters off Japan. The launching of the submersible took place on Wednesday in a ceremony that was attended by the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, but the hermetic regime has not made its existence public until this Friday. The ship, according to the official North Korean agency, has arrived just in time to be offered “as a gift to the motherland”, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of its foundation this Saturday.

The images released by Pyongyang show a huge submarine, named Hero Kim Kun Ok, with the colors of the national flag painted on the bow; Before him line up the Navy in neat ranks as Kim—dressed in civilian attire: khaki suit jacket and hat—inspects it closely and delivers a speech at the Sinpho shipyard on the east coast of the United States. country.

“Equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons stands as an urgent task of these times,” Kim said. The device marks “a new chapter” and will be “one of the core submarine offensive means” of North Korea, whose strategic and tactical plan, he added, consists of “continuously raising the modernity of submarine and surface forces and also promoting in the future of the Navy’s nuclear weapons”.

The Government of South Korea has denounced this new curve in the nuclear and arms spiral of its neighbor. “It is deplorable that North Korea engages in useless weapons development and squanders its meager resources without paying attention to the difficult issues of livelihood. [de su población]”, assured Kim In-ae, spokesman for the Ministry of Unification, according to the official Yonhap news agency.

Doubts about the potential of the submarine

Various voices have questioned whether it is a significant arms advance. A South Korean army official, quoted by the aforementioned agency, has raised doubts about the capabilities of the ship. “An analysis of the external characteristics of the North Korean submarine so far shows that parts of it have been enlarged to transport a missile,” explained the official of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but adding that “it has been assessed” that it is not enabled to carry out “a normal operation” and that the military is studying possible signs of an exaggeration by the North. The South Korean Army has followed the construction of the submarine in close coordination with the United States, he added.

Military analysis expert Joseph Dempsey, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, believes it is a “not-so-new” submarine. In reality, it would consist of a modified version of an old Soviet submersible and very similar to another ship already unveiled by Pyongyang in 2019, as revealed on the X social network. “Although North Korea has added a compartment for missiles and has externally emulated more contemporary design features, at heart it is an outdated Romeo-class diesel-electric ship, originally designed in the 1950s.” “As a platform it will have some fundamental limitations and vulnerabilities.”

The set-up has coincided with an intense week of the isolated regime in the geopolitical arena after revealing that Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to advance The New York Times. This would be yet another sign of the rapprochement between Pyongyang and Moscow, which Washington is watching with growing concern: US intelligence believes that there is a risk that North Korea will supply Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine. The visit, which would mark the North Korean leader’s first outing abroad since the pandemic, has not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, different participants and guests at the festivities of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country have begun to arrive in the North Korean capital. On September 9, 1948, the north of the Korean peninsula established a socialist government, three years after Korea gained independence from Japan and was partitioned at the end of World War II at the height of the 38th parallel: the North fell under the area of influence of the USSR.

Against this backdrop of warm Pacific waters, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday during a summit in Jakarta (Indonesia) of the Association of Countries of the Southeast Asia. Yoon called on China to play a responsible role in the North Korean issue so that Pyongyang does not become an obstacle to relations between Beijing and Seoul; and assured —according to EFE, citing a South Korean spokesperson— that the more the problem of the development of weapons of mass destruction in the neighboring country worsens, the more solid the trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the United States will have to be, which is so disturbing to China.

The Asian superpower is the regime’s greatest diplomatic and economic supporter. Beijing, in fact, has confirmed the presence of a delegation led by Vice Prime Minister Liu Guozhong at the anniversary events. It will be the second high-level visit of the People’s Republic to the North Korean capital in less than two months, and with it Beijing expects “further deepening and development of bilateral relations”, according to Mao Ning, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

