North Korea carried out a “nuclear counterattack” exercise over the weekend in the presence of the leader kim jong un with a view to sending an “even more serious warning” to the maneuvers of Seoul and Washington, The North Korean media reported this Monday, in another step in the escalation of tension on the peninsula.

(Read here: North Korea confirms missile launch that could reach the US.)

“Combined tactical exercises were held on March 18 and 19 to substantially strengthen the country’s war deterrence and nuclear counter-attack capabilities,” reported the state news agency KCNA.

The exercise that simulated “a nuclear counterattack carried out by the units operating tactical nuclear weapons was carried out in a tense situation in which the allied forces of USA and South Korea frantically intensifying their large-scale war drills to invade the People’s Republic of Korea (North’s official name) and massively bringing US strategic nuclear assets into South Korea,” the KCNA added.

Last Sunday, two Pentagon strategic bombers carried out exercises with American and South Korean fighters over the peninsula in the combined spring maneuvers “Freedom Shield” and after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday and another that appeared to be short-range on Sunday.

“The drill was also aimed at demonstrating our strong willingness to provide a real war response and to send an even more serious warning to the enemy, which is expanding its war drills for aggression,” KCNA added.

Leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter supervise the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile.

North Korea has repeatedly warned that it would make a forceful response to the “Freedom Shield” exercises, which began on March 13 and will last until March 23.

KCNA explained that the two-day long maneuvers were divided “in an exercise to manage the nuclear attack control system”which sought to train the units involved to “take a nuclear counterattack posture”, and then “a drill to launch a tactical ballistic missile with a simulated nuclear warhead” which was held on Sunday.

The missile, whose launch was detected and reported yesterday by the South Korean army, was launched from North Pyongan, near the Sohae space launch center (northwest of the country), and “exploded with precision at an altitude of 800 meters” coinciding with a simulated target. established on the waters of the Yellow Sea.

This “once again demonstrates the reliability of the operation of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators installed on the nuclear warhead,” the North Korean state agency said.

According to expert estimates based on released images of the launch, the missile appears to have been fired from a silo that had been built on the southeastern edge of the Sohae space complex.

leader kim jong unwhose photos published by KCNA show him witnessing the exercises with his daughter, said he was very satisfied with the results.

In the photographs published by KCNA and also broadcast, as a still image, by the KCTV network, a North Korean officer also appears next to Kim whose face has been purposely blurred so that it is not recognizable.

The man also wears a mask and sunglasses, in a gesture possibly intended to prevent him from being identified in order to avoid being included on lists of individuals subject to financial sanctions for his relationship with the North Korean nuclear and missile program.

EFE