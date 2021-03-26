North Korea announced today, Friday, that what it launched into the Sea of ​​Japan on Thursday was a new “tactical guided missile” that its engine is powered by solid fuel, according to the official North Korean News Agency.

The agency said that the launch was under the supervision of a senior official, Rhee Byung Chol, who was quoted as saying that the experiment was successful and “of great importance in terms of strengthening the country’s military capabilities.”

And at dawn on Thursday, North Korea launched two missiles from its eastern coast, which Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed as ballistic.

Pyongyang is subject to UN sanctions because of its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, and the UN Security Council has issued resolutions preventing it from developing ballistic missiles.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that this new North Korean missile test “represents a violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1718.

According to the official North Korean News Agency, which declined to describe them as the two missiles, the two projectiles reached their targets 600 km from the coast, indicating that each of them could carry a cargo of 2.5 tons.

The official North Korean newspaper, “Rodong Sinmun”, published pictures in which officials without masks appeared to exchange congratulations and applaud after the two missiles were fired.