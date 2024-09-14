Kim Jong-un at meeting with Shoigu: relations with Russia are developing in many areas

At a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assured that the North Korean government would expand cooperation with Russia in the spirit of the comprehensive partnership agreement. Details of the meeting reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the conversation, the politicians exchanged profound views on issues of further deepening the strategic dialogue between the countries, and also discussed cooperation to protect the security and interests of both countries, the regional and international situation, and came to a common satisfactory opinion on the issues discussed.

In addition, Kim Jong-un noted that relations between North Korea and Russia are developing dynamically in all areas, including politics, economics and culture.

In the fall of 2023, Kim Jong-un arrived on a visit to Primorye. In Vladivostok, the leader of the DPRK was treated to fish soup and halibut on a pear. The leader of North Korea received a bulletproof vest and a set of drones as a gift, and also tried on a fur hat with earflaps.