North Korea appears to have resumed construction of a long-idle nuclear reactor in recent weeks, according to satellite images owned by CNN. Completion of the construction would dramatically increase North Korea’s capacity to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons, a source close to US intelligence said.
Created: 05/14/2022 06:52 am
Of: Sven Hauberg
