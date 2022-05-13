Home page politics

North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un wears a mouth and nose protector during a meeting on the country’s first corona case. © Uncredited/KRT/AP/dpa

Just yesterday, North Korea confirmed several corona infections in the country – now Pyongyang is also talking about one death.

Seoul – North Korea has reported a death after being infected with the corona virus for the first time. Since the end of April, six people have died with a fever that has spread “explosively” across the country for reasons that are still unclear, the state media reported.

The omicron subvariant BA.2 of the coronavirus was detected in one of the victims. Only the day before, the isolated and authoritarian country had officially confirmed infections with the pathogen for the first time since the beginning of the corona pandemic more than two years ago. The undetermined number of cases therefore occurred in Pyongyang. dpa