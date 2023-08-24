North Korea launched a rocket intended to install a military spy satellite, but it ran into trouble shortly after liftoff, months after another device hit the ocean after launch. The operation, although it failed, set off the alarms in the Indo-Pacific, which experiences constant tension between its neighbors. Pyongyang said it will attempt a third launch in October.

Due to a failure in the “emergency rocket ignition system”, North Korea failed on August 23 (August 24 local time) in its attempt to install a spy satellite.

Pyongyang carried out the launch hours before dawn on Wednesday, after announcing a period of eight days to do so days before. The local news agency KCNA gave details of what happened: “The flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency ignition system during the flight of the third stage.”

The launch set off alarms in the region. South Korea claimed to have tracked the flight since its launch at the North Sohae Satellite Launch Center. In turn, Seoul considered the launch a provocation and a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, which specify a ban on the use of ballistic missile technologies implemented by the North. In addition, they defined the launch as a “failure”.

In Japan, the launch caused the country to issue an emergency warning via the J-alert broadcast system. In it, they asked the inhabitants of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa to stay in their homes in the face of a possible ballistic threat. Hours after the alert was issued, the Japanese government, in a notice, reported that the missile had crossed the Pacific Ocean and therefore raised the emergency alert.

A smartphone screen displays warning messages from J-Alert that North Korea appears to have fired a missile and that residents of Okinawa prefecture should take shelter inside, in Chatan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, 24 January. August 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato REUTERS – ISSEI KATO

It is not the first time that North Korea has made such a launch. In May of this year, it had already had a first attempt, which failed when the Chollima-1 rocket crashed into the sea.

The failure of that attempt occurred in the second stage of the launch, when the propellant and payload sank in the sea. For its part, Seoul recovered fragments of the crashed rocket, along with part of the satellite’s payload. They assured that according to what was collected, the space vehicle seemed to have no military capacity.

Pyongyang, which constantly alerts the region to the possible use of nuclear weapons, intends to put what would be its first military spy satellite into orbit; he argues that he eventually plans to have a fleet of satellites to monitor the movements of potential threats from Seoul and Washington.

A goal to be met, according to Pyongyang

After the failed launch on Wednesday, North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) assured that “it is not a big problem” and that, on the contrary, it will investigate and take measures to resolve the launch failures.

The KCNA agency stated that “NADA expressed its position that it would carry out the third reconnaissance satellite launch in October after thoroughly investigating the reason and taking action.”

Pyongyang considers the action of its military rockets as a sovereign right.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a launch of the newly developed Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launch Field on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Agency Korea Central News/Korea News Service via AP, File) PA

North Korea has made multiple attempts to launch “Earth observation” satellites, two of which were successfully placed in orbit, according to Reuters.

More reactions to the failed launch

The US State Department said the North Korean launch on August 23 violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, adding that Washington was seeking dialogue with North Korea “without preconditions.”

In addition, he referred to Pyongyang and invited him to refrain from “new threatening activities”, in the face of a panorama of continued North Korean military and nuclear activities. In the statement issued by a State Department spokesman, Washington called on North Korea to engage in “serious diplomacy.”

The other ally of the United States in the region, Japan, also ruled on the North Korean ruling. In a televised press conference, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the (North Korean) missiles were a threat to regional security.

However, Matsuno reported where some parts of the failed rocket ended up: the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. In parallel, he assured that the Japanese “will vigorously protest against North Korea and condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Constant tension in the region

North Korea’s actions are not the only turning points in the Indo-Pacific region. Pyongyang denounced on Tuesday the military exercises carried out jointly by the United States and South Korea. The North Korean government warned of a “thermonuclear war” in the face of what it considers a threat from Washington and Seoul.

This August 21 saw the start of the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises, a venture by Washington and Seoul designed to improve their joint responses to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

Pyongyang, since the start of the training, has assured that the exercises are part of a rehearsal by its rivals for war.

President Joe Biden greets South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Maryland, North Korea told Japan. plans to launch a satellite in the coming days, a possible second attempt to put a military spy satellite into orbit, Japanese media said on Tuesday, August 22. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) AP – Andrew Harnik

The enmity between the Koreas added another point of tension after the summit at Camp David (United States) on August 18. At the meeting, the top leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States spoke and reached agreements on military security alliances in the face of possible threats to any of the member nations.

The local North Korean news agency KCNA published a comment saying that the purpose of the summit held at Camp David was to create a “nuclear war provocation.”

with Reuters