NNorth Korea has completed the development of its first military spy satellite, according to ruler Kim Jong-un. Kim therefore gave the go-ahead for a test of the “military spy satellite No. 1”, the official news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday. A date was not given. Kim ordered the satellite launch “on the planned date”, it was only said.

It was said that during a visit by the National Aerospace Development Agency, Kim called for increasing North Korea’s satellite intelligence gathering capabilities by placing spy satellites in different orbits. State media showed pictures of Kim visiting the space agency with his daughter.

In 2021, Kim described the development of a military spy satellite as one of the key defense projects. The expert from the World Institute for North Korea Studies, Ahn Chan-il, told the AFP news agency on Wednesday that North Korea is apparently initially concerned with a “symbolic” launch of the spy satellite, which should then be “gradually” improved.

“If China and Russia don’t provide high-tech support, it will be difficult to spy with North Korea’s own technology,” Ahn said. The president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, Yang Moo-jin, said the development must still be taken very seriously. After all, spy satellites are “an important factor in a pre-emptive nuclear strike” by North Korea and therefore pose “a significant threat” to South Korea.