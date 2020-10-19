North Korea Report: North Korea treats detainees ‘worse than animals’

Torture, humiliation and forced confessions are common in the arrests made by the North Korean authorities, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

Detainees inhuman treatment is common in North Korea, reveals the U.S.-based human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a recent report. The organization has gathered information from dozens of North Korean detainees and former officials in the country.

According to the report, the extracts are usually the toughest in the early stages of the arrest, where the detainee is kicked and hit with a stick, according to the news agency AFP.

“According to the rules, kicking should not happen, but we need confessions during our investigations and at the beginning of preliminary interrogations. Therefore them [pidätettyjä] must be beaten, ”a former police officer told HRW, according to AFP.

Past detainees have reported being forced to sit on the floor with their knees or legs crossed completely motionless for up to 16 hours a day. The movement resulted in a punishment that, in addition to hitting, was, for example, running around the yard of the detention center a thousand times.

“If I or others [sellissä] we were moving, the guards could tell us to reach out through Selli’s bars, after which they stepped on their boots several times, ”says the detainee. Park Ji Cheol.

Arrested experienced Yoon Young Cheol for its part, on the consequences of torture:

“You’re treated worse there than the animal you eventually become.”

Some female detainees say they have experienced brutal sexual violence in detention facilities. Fleeing North Korea in 2015 Kim Sun Young says his interrogator raped him in a detention center.

Human Rights Organization calls on North Korea, citing its report, to put an end to “widespread torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of detainees in detention centers”.

At the same time, HRW calls on South Korea, the United States and other UN member states, both publicly and privately, to put pressure on the North Korean administration to change practices.

The UN has already accused in the past Kim Jong Unin North Korea’s “systematic, widespread and gross” human rights violations, including the extrajudicial killing of those fleeing the prison camp.

According to AFP, North Korea has responded to the allegations by assuring it that it cherishes and promotes “genuine human rights”. In addition, it has stated that Western countries have no right to set human rights standards for the rest of the world.