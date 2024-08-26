Bible banned but marijuana free, at least until you roll with the wrong paper. If it’s made with a newspaper page featuring Kim Jong-un, a joint in North Korea becomes lèse-majesté: as does resting your elbow (or worse, something else) on the leader’s image, photographing him in half, or taking home a local coin as a souvenir. Welcome to the country that bans jeans, decides the haircut of its inhabitants, and has a minister executed for “sitting in an awkward manner.” Starting next December, after the forced closures due to Covid, North Korea will once again be among the destinations available to the most daring travelers.

The story of any tourist arriving in Pyongyang is not just any story, starting with the evening readings: a Bible left absentmindedly on the dresser in the hotel room can turn into a one-way ticket to a labor camp. In North Korea there is state atheism (as in Stalinist Albania of Enver Hoxha): and they enforce it with persuasive methods.

The tourist, returning from a day of visiting the Goguryeo tomb complex, must be careful when collapsing on the bed: perhaps he does not notice that the photo of leader Kim Jong-un, which stands out on every wall, is right there next to it: printed in a magazine. He accidentally rests his elbow on the portrait and, in an instant (watch out for the cameras), finds himself surrounded by security agents who drag him away. Sitting on a photo of the supreme leader by mistake? Sacrilege. It does not matter if by mistake, in North Korea you cannot touch propaganda material, the intent does not count (it is called socialist legality and does not require the principle of guilt).

And then there is the issue of photographs. A tourist cannot simply take them of the landscape and hope to bring home a souvenir. If by chance a portrait of Kim Jong-un or his father Kim Jong-il appears in the shots, he must never cut off a piece of the body: the leader cannot be mutilated, not even in a photo, only complete images. No freedom of movement: the traveler cannot deviate from the tour route, must only buy from specific shops and woe betide anyone who gets on public transport. Be careful with tour guides: they speak foreign languages, but often have the task of spying for the regime and there are always two of them: they control each other in a mutual game of denunciations.

There are bizarre laws in the most closed country in the world: jeans banned because they are too Western, haircuts strictly approved by the government; cars that, in a communist country, can only belong to officers; and officers who can be sent to the gallows for one yawn too many. But it doesn’t end there: in the homes of North Korean citizens, portraits of the leaders stand out, hanging on the walls like patron saints. Government inspectors regularly visit the homes to make sure they are clearly visible and kept high: if they find a gram of dust, you risk a firing squad.

But the apotheosis came in 2021 with the commemorations dedicated to the anniversary of the death of dear leader Kim Jong-il. For eleven days, the North Korean people were forced to mourn. One smile too many and someone had to explain to the authorities why they had not respected the people’s pain: in those days Kim also banned shopping and alcohol. Among the few freedoms granted was that of smoking marijuana. But with a note: if someone dares to roll using a page with the leader’s image as a rolling paper, their transgression could cost them prison, a labor camp or death (inflicted in any imaginative way, some have been torn to pieces and some have been bombed: everything at the discretion of Kim and his family).

There are courts, but there is no principle of legality, the cornerstone of modern criminal law: any behavior, even if not explicitly prohibited, can become a crime if it concretely offends the cult of personality. Punishments are not proportional to the acts committed, and the principle of individual responsibility does not exist: many families have been locked up in labor camps for a ‘crime’ committed by a relative. Some are still discriminated against in society because their ancestors opposed the communist dictatorship. There is no right to free demonstration or right to strike: the truth is only that of the State.