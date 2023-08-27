North Korea has taken a step towards more openness after strict isolation in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, as state media reported Sunday that residents abroad were allowed to enter the country again.

According to a report by the North’s Korean Central News Agency, the main center for emergency epidemic prevention announced that “people abroad have been allowed to return home.” He stated that “the returnees will be placed under appropriate medical observation in quarantine wards for a week.”

The report added that the decision was taken in light of “the declining epidemiological situation in all parts of the world.”

North Korea closed its borders in early 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, however there have recently been increasing indications of a trend towards reopening them.