Ongoing joint US-South Korea military exercises push the region “to the brink of nuclear war”. This is what the North Korean agency KCNA writes in a comment by an “international security analyst”, Choe Ju Hyon, who contests the manoeuvres, considered a “triggering factor for bringing the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion”.

“The reckless military confrontation hysteria of the US and its followers against North Korea is leading the situation on the Korean peninsula towards an irreversible catastrophe”, reads the article released by Pyongyang which continues to fuel the fears of the international community with the its missile tests.

The US military exercises with its ally South Korea are taking place in this context. According to the Seoul Defense Ministry, yesterday the United States sent a B-52H strategic bomber to the region for air exercises. US naval forces have recently been engaged in joint naval exercises with South Korea and Japan.