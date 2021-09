Health worker prepares Sinova Covid-19 vaccine dose in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 25 August| Photo: EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The North Korean dictatorship refused 2.97 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, as revealed on Thursday to Efe Agency by a UNICEF spokeswoman, in charge of distributing the immunization agents in the country, through the Covax mechanism. According to the source, the North Korean Ministry of Public Health indicated that vaccines that are offered through the initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) “can be transferred to severely affected countries, given the limited world supply”.

So far, North Korea has not received any shipments of immunizations, although the regime’s health authorities have said they will “continue to communicate with the Covax mechanism to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the coming months.”

North Korea, which closed all borders last year to keep out the new coronavirus, claims it has not registered any cases of infection with the pathogen. In the last balance sent to the WHO, the dictatorship indicated that, from March 2020 until August this year, it carried out 37,291 PCR tests, all with negative results.

By the first half of 2021, North Korea was supposed to have received 1.9 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca through the Covax mechanism, however, delivery never took place. The North Korean regime did not accept the technical recommendations of the initiative, created to guarantee the distribution of immunizations in the countries most in need.

In July, the National Security Strategy Institute (INSS), which is part of North Korea’s intelligence service, published a report justifying the government’s refusal because of “fears about the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.” The same document claimed that the country “is reticent about vaccines produced in China” and that it has a more favorable opinion of those produced in Russia.