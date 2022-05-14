North Korea reported this Saturday (Friday night, 13, in Brazil) 21 new deaths from “fever”, amid the first outbreak of covid-19 in the country, which ordered a national confinement in the face of the “explosive” expansion of the virus. .

According to the official KCNA agency, on Friday there were 174,440 new cases of fever, 81,430 people cured and 21 deaths. The vehicle did not specify how many tested positive for the coronavirus.

Experts attribute this uncertainty to the lack of testing capacity in North Korea, which last week admitted its first cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Triggered in late April, the outbreak spread “explosively”, with more than half a million people affected by fever and nearly thirty dead.

“The total number of sick people across the country was 524,440, of whom 234,630 had fully recovered and 288,810 were receiving treatment. The death toll so far is 27,” the KCNA news agency reported.

With its 25 million people unvaccinated and a shaky healthcare system, the North Korean power has ordered lockdown measures across the country to try to contain the outbreak.

Its leader, Kim Jong Un, said on Friday that “the highest priority is to block the spread of the virus by actively closing zones and isolating and treating people with fever responsibly.”

For the second time this week, Kim urgently convened the political bureau and admitted that the outbreak was causing “major turmoil” in the communist country, KCNA reported.

After two years of a self-imposed foreign lockdown that has plunged the economy and trade, North Korea announced on Thursday that several fever patients in the capital Pyongyang had tested positive for Covid. On Friday, he reported the death of one of them.

State media attributes the deaths to “negligence, including drug overdose, due to lack of knowledge of scientific treatment methods.”

– China as an example –

At the meeting with the communist regime’s political leadership, Kim discussed “promptly distributing emergency drugs” and introducing “scientific tactics and treatment methods for different patients, including those with special characteristics,” KCNA reported.

According to this information, the leader assured that he had “faith that we can overcome this malicious infectious disease in the shortest possible time”.

Experts say that this isolated Asian country, equipped with nuclear weapons, has one of the worst health systems in the world, with a lack of medicines and essential equipment.

Even more isolated from the world during the pandemic, North Korea has rejected offers of anti-covid vaccines from China, Russia and the World Health Organization.

Kim assured that his government will follow the example of health management in China, the only major world economy that maintains a strategy of eradicating the virus with severe border restrictions, confinements and mass testing.

“We should learn lessons from the experiences and fruitful achievements of preventing the virus from the Communist Party of China and its people,” Kim said.

After nearly two years of keeping the virus at bay, the Asian giant is now experiencing outbreaks of the omicron strain that have sparked new lockdowns in major cities like Shanghai, whose 25 million people have been almost completely confined for weeks.