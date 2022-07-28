According to the North Korean leader, the country is prepared to face the US and South Korea in possible military conflicts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said on Wednesday (July 27, 2022) that North Korea is “totally” prepared to face any kind of military confrontation against the United States and South Korea. The declaration was given on the 69th anniversary of the Korean War. Here’s the intact in English (280 KB).

During the speech, Kim said: “Our armed forces are now fully prepared to deal with any kind of crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrent is also fully ready to demonstrate its sheer power with precision and faithfulness to its mission.”

According to him, the US is “obsessed” in turning North Korea into “Devil” to manipulate international opinion. “This is nothing more than a stereotypical method of camouflaging your aggressive nature as a world peace breaker and justifying your illegal hostile policy.”said.

Furthermore, he said that South Korea is “frenzied” to develop weapons.

“South Korean authorities are making frantic efforts to promote their core combat capability. But South Korea cannot help but accept its military inferiority to us as its destiny and will never be able to regain its inferiority at any time.”said.

Kim Jong-Un further stated that the new South Korean government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has gone beyond previous Conservative governments and is led by “confrontational maniacs..

Yeol has been strengthening the alliance with the US since taking over South Korea in May. The 2 countries sent 20 fighter jets to fly over the Yellow Sea on June 7 in response to Kim Jong-Un for launching 8 short-range ballistic missiles near Japan.