Two B-1 strategic bombers joined this Saturday the large-scale combined air exercises that South Korea and the United States are carrying out on the Korean peninsula, where the deployment of these aircraft has not been seen since 2017. / EFE

North Korea has warned this Monday that it will give a “firm” military response to the joint maneuvers carried out by the United States and South Korea over the past week. Pyongyang will respond with “sustained, firm and overwhelming” actions, according to the official North Korean agency.

The warning comes after a week of high war tension unprecedented since the Korean War (1950-1953). The neighbors exchanged dozens of missiles – including the launch by the communist regime of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that fell in territorial waters of Seoul – and deployed their respective air forces in an unprecedented hostile escalation.

According to the North Korean agency KCNA, the North’s recent ballistic missile tests were a “clear response” to Washington and Seoul for their military exercises last week, called ‘Storm Vigilante’. Pyongyang considers them “unacceptable” and “aggressive”. These are the largest joint maneuvers carried out by these two countries in history, with hundreds of aircraft deployed.

Those exercises were “aimed at intentionally escalating tension in the region and are a dangerous move of a highly aggressive nature aimed directly at North Korea,” according to the North Korean military. “The more persistent the enemy’s provocations, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the North Korean military will counter them,” the statement released by KCNA added.

Images released this Monday by the North Korean official agency show the launch of several missiles from undetermined locations. /



“Territorial Invasion”



For its part, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said the exercise demonstrated “the ability and readiness to firmly respond to any North Korean provocation.” Like, for example, the launch of the ICBM, which was “a de facto territorial invasion,” according to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

For the moment, by way of response, Pyongyang has already taken several actions. According to several images released this Monday by the aforementioned agency, the North Korean Army has fired several missiles from unidentified locations. It has also mobilized 500 planes and carried out exercises that simulate the invasion of a South Korean air base.

According to various analysts, the aerial maneuvers were especially worrying for Pyongyang, since its air force is one of the weakest points in its army, which lacks both technologically advanced aircraft and experienced pilots. Compared to North Korea’s aging fleet, “Storm Watcher” put into action some of the most modern US and South Korean fighter jets, including F-35 stealth fighters.

Seoul and Washington expect North Korea to carry out a nuclear test soon, which would be the seventh in its history and the first since 2017.