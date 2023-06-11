In a controversial move, Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, has declared that everyone who commits suicide is also committing an act of “betrayal of socialism” and has prohibited this desperate action. But why have you made this decision and what are the implications?

Kim Jong-un’s order seeks to address the growing suicide problem in the country. According to unofficial reports, Suicide cases have increased by 40% compared to last year. Faced with this worrying situation, the North Korean leader has urged local governments to take preventive measures to curb this trend.

The order was issued at emergency meetings held throughout the Asian country, according to the organization Radio Free Asia. Alarming cases have been reported, such as 35 suicides registered this year alone in Chongjin City and Kyongsong County, many of which Entire families were involved.

Although North Korea faces a famine crisis that has tripled in the last year, the regime considers that e Suicide has an even greater social impact .

During a meeting in Ryanggang province, an official expressed concern about the lack of proper solutions despite the prevention policies implemented by the General Secretariat.

Poverty and famine have been identified as main factors behind suicides in the country, but for the moment no effective measures have been found to address this problem.

Meanwhile, South Korea has warned that its neighbor will face significant rice shortages this year, estimated at around 800,000 tons. This situation is due to various factors, such as droughts, reduced food production and import substitution.

The food shortage in north korea it has been a growing problem for several years, and the regime has not provided adequate responses to deal with this crisis.