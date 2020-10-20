North Korea’s eccentric dictator Kim Jong Un has crossed all limits of brutality in his jails. A human rights group has revealed that Kim Jong-un’s administration treats inmates poorly with animals in a prison built to keep prisoners before trial. A prisoner was forced to bend over for 16 hours. A former prisoner said that women inmates are also raped in jail.The US-based organization Human Right Watch revealed inhumane treatment and inferior facilities in the jails based on interviews with several people in North Korea’s jails. These detainees said that the detainees inside the jails are fiercely tortured. Explain that North Korea, armed with nuclear weapons, has cut itself off from the world, due to which the outside world knows little about its criminal justice system.

‘Forced to stand with legs bent’

A police officer said that the prisoners detained before the trial are beaten up with sticks. He said that the rules say that such prisoners are not to be beaten up but we need his confession during the initial investigation. Former prisoners stated that they are forced to sit on the floor continuously, bend or bend their feet. It was often 16 hours.

Prisoners are beaten with hands, poles and leather belts. At times, he is punished for putting 1000 rounds of prison grounds. Former prisoner Park Ji Cheol said that if a prisoner goes inside his cell without permission, then other prisoners are asked to tie their hands and walk over it. Another former prisoner Yoon Young Choil said that inside the prison you are treated as if your situation is worse than animals.

Sexual harassment with female prisoners inside prison

A female prisoner stated that sexual harassment with female prisoners is common inside the prison. In 2015, a woman absconding from North Korea said that her interrogation officer raped her inside the detention center. Another officer sexually assaulted her. During this time no female prisoner could resist. The condition is that many prisoners get so much hurt by this inhuman behavior that they start begging for death.