Highlights: India is now engaged in preventing North Korea’s army dictator Kim Jong Un

The President of India has despatched a congratulatory message on the 72nd Basis Day of North Korea.

Ambassador of North Korea to India handed over this letter to the Deputy International Minister of North Korea

Pyongyang

Within the midst of ongoing pressure with China in Ladakh, India is now engaged in serving to Kim Dragon’s shut buddy and army dictator Kim Jong of North Korea. President of India Ramnath Kovid has despatched a congratulatory message on the 72nd Basis Day of North Korea. President Kovid has written this letter to Kim Jong Un. The letter was handed over to the Deputy International Minister of North Korea by Atul M. Gotserve, Ambassador of North Korea to India.

Earlier, the Ambassador of India had despatched a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un which had grow to be a subject of debate within the nation. The message of the Indian Ambassador was not solely given a spot within the North Korea official newspaper however was additionally broadcast on TV. It’s being informed that in North Korea, minimize off from the world, there’s little or no that the message of any overseas diplomat has been given a lot consideration.

Indian Ambassador’s message learn

It’s being informed that not solely India was talked about within the prime time on North Korea’s official TV channel Nationwide Tv of North Korea, however the message of the Indian Ambassador was learn. Indian Ambassador Atul M Gotsurve despatched a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un on finishing 8 years of his martial. Additionally despatched a bouquet of flowers. Kim Jong Un was wished to be wholesome on this.

Not solely this, the Indian Ambassador’s congratulatory message was additionally prominently revealed within the North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun. This newspaper displays the official view of North Korea. Clarify that India has lengthy performed a vital position in establishing peace within the Korean peninsula. On the time of the Korean Struggle, India’s ambulance unit handled 2,20,000 individuals.



Medical support of $ 1 million to North Korea

Earlier, India despatched $ 1 million medical support to North Korea in view of the corona virus. This was achieved following a request from the World Well being Group. The Indian Ministry of Exterior Affairs mentioned that India is delicate to the scarcity of medical tools / supplies and circumstances there in North Korea and has determined to offer humanitarian support of $ 1 million as a TB medication. Tell us that North Korea is near China and the way our relationship with China goes for the time being just isn’t hidden from anybody.