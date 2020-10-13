North Korea held an unusual military parade this Saturday. Unusual for the hours in which it was held, at the beginning of the morning. Because of the amount of new weapons it has presented, including the long-awaited “new strategic weapon” that Kim Jong Un had promised, a new large intercontinental missile. And for the tears that the North Korean leader has shed, excited, during a speech in which he alluded to the harshness of the economic situation in a year in which, to the effect of international sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic has been added, floods and typhoons.

The parade, the first in two years, commemorated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party, a particularly important date on the country’s political calendar. Unlike other years, and due to protection measures against covid, there were no foreign guests. The audience, judging by the delayed broadcast images on North Korean television, was smaller than in other editions; No one wore a mask or kept a safe distance, in a sign of the regime’s confidence in having definitively avoided the coronavirus. Officially, North Korea has not had a single case of infection, something Kim emphasized in his message.

The North Korean leader, dressed in a gray western suit and matching tie, gave himself the mass bath and cheers that these parades are in North Korea. Enraged shouts of “Manse! Manse! ” (“Long live”), from the public and the soldiers, received him on his arrival at the platform on Kim Il Sung Square, specially lit for the occasion.

If in other parades the message had been more belligerent – five years ago he declared himself “ready for war” – this time Kim showed a more human side. He was visibly moved to thank the soldiers for their sacrifices this year, in which they had to rebuild at full speed the towns destroyed by the waters and implement prevention measures against the covid, including a drastic border closure . He apologized to the population for not having been able to offer a better standard of living this year, which closed the cycle of the five-year plan with which he finished consecrating himself as supreme leader. Kim just ordered an 80-day labor-intensive campaign to try to meet the goals of that plan before the end of the year.

He also had good words for South Korea, to which he wished a speedy recovery from the pandemic and expressed the desire to “join hands again” in the near future. A warmth towards his neighbor to the south that has not been heard since his last meeting with President Moon Jae-in, in September 2018.

In allusion to the nuclear and ballistic program at the center of the disarmament negotiations with the United States – stalled for a year and a half -, Kim assured that “we will never use (that weapon) first. But if a force tries to attack us, we will respond with all our might. “

A power that the parade showed, beginning at the end of the speech. The images broadcast by North Korean television showed, among other military developments, what appears to be a gigantic intercontinental missile (ICBM), larger than the one it exhibited on previous occasions and which it successfully tested in October 2017. It was transported by a shuttle vehicle (TEL) with nine wheel axles to support its weight. The one exhibited tonight, and that closed the evening act, needs an 11-axle vehicle. “It is so large that it almost seems designed to show that North Korea can launch multiple warheads with a single missile …” tweeted Markus Garlauskas, a former specialist for that country in the US intelligence services.

Although some experts had pointed out that possibility, the new ICBM does not appear to be powered by solid fuel, one of the priorities of the North Korean military program. This type of fuel allows a more stable storage and a preparation for its deployment faster, which would reduce response time to the enemy if it were to be used.

The other novelty of the night, the Pukguksong-4A missile, does point to progress towards that goal. This rocket appears to be a ground-to-ground version of the submarine launch Pukguksong-3 that North Korea tested in October last year from a submerged fixed platform. North Korean forces also unveiled new armor, radar and anti-tank equipment, and tanks that have not been seen in public until now.

The event came three weeks before the United States elections, but, unlike other years, Kim did not refer at any time to the country that he considers his existential enemy. Although he launched a message for the future: “Compared to the parade held in this square (…) only five years ago, the modernization of our military forces has improved remarkably. Anyone can easily guess the speed of this development. “